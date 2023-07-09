Brilliant Brook, big-hitting Wood drag England back into Ashes

Brilliant Brook, big-hitting Wood drag England back into Ashes

England  beat Australia by three wickets to win the third Ashes Test. 

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

A superb 75 from Harry Brook and some big hitting from tailender Mark Wood earned England a pulsating three-wicket victory in the third Ashes test on Sunday, dragging the hosts back into contention in the series.

Supporters headed to Headingley on day four hoping for more heroics from captain Ben Stokes on the ground where his incredible 135 not out earned England a dramatic victory over their old foes in 2019.

Needing an achievable 224 more runs to secure the win to stop Australia retaining the Ashes with two matches to spare at the start of the day, England seemed to be in a strong position with Stokes and Joe Root at the crease and 131 on the board.

Root departed prior to lunch, followed by Stokes early in the afternoon session, but Brook's brave innings got England within touching distance before Wood's 16 from eight balls sparked dramatic scenes of celebration in Leeds.

