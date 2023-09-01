Brighton make surprise swoop for Barcelona's Fati on loan

Sports

AFP
01 September, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 07:37 pm

Related News

Brighton make surprise swoop for Barcelona's Fati on loan

Fati was regarded as one of the most promising talents in Europe when he burst onto the scene with Barcelona four years ago.

AFP
01 September, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 07:37 pm
Brighton make surprise swoop for Barcelona&#039;s Fati on loan

Brighton landed a major coup on Friday when they signed Barcelona's young star Ansu Fati on a season-long loan.

Fati was regarded as one of the most promising talents in Europe when he burst onto the scene with Barcelona four years ago.

But the 20-year-old forward had fallen down the pecking order at the Spanish giants recently and has surprisingly opted to move to the Amex Stadium in a bid to revive his career.

"This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back to the level he deserves to be," Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said.

Fati's signing is a big boost to Premier League side Brighton, who will be playing European football this season for the first time after qualifying for the Europa League.

Having signed from Sevilla as a 10-year-old in 2012, Fati became Barcelona's second youngest ever player when he came on as a substitute against Real Betis in 2019.

Six days later, he became Barca's youngest goalscorer when he netted against Osasuna.

In September 2019, he became Barca's youngest Champions League player and his goal against Inter Milan in December that year made him the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history.

He made 36 La Liga appearances last season for Barca as they secured their first title for four years.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, Fati helped Spain with the UEFA Nations League earlier this year and appeared in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Fati is under contract with Barca until 2027 and has a reported one billion euros release clause in that deal.

Barca said there was no option for a permanent transfer to Brighton as part of the loan arrangement.

Football

Ansu fati / Brighton & Hove Albion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

6h | Features
Russian President Vladimir Putin has only travelled to former Soviet Union neighbouring countries and Iran, since the Ukraine war begun. In the photo Putin is seen taking part in a video conference call with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 28 June 2021. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin is no longer visible in int'l summits

7h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Is debt monetisation fueling the inflation?

7h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Entry level European sedans available in Bangladesh

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

1d | TBS World
Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

40m | TBS Food
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

1d | TBS World
Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni