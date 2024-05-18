Brighton boss De Zerbi to leave at end of season

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi will leave the Premier League club by mutual consent after their final game of the season against Manchester United on Sunday.

De Zerbi took charge at the Amex Stadium in September 2022 and led Brighton to their highest ever top-flight finish when they came sixth in 2022-23.

"We have mutually agreed to end Roberto's contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move and his future," Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said on Saturday.