Brian Lara posts epic tweet as Jasprit Bumrah breaks his magnificent 19-year-old record

Sports

Hindustan Times
03 July, 2022, 04:20 pm
03 July, 2022

It was Jasprit Bumrah's day on Saturday at Edgbaston as India remained on top in the fifth and final Test match of the series against England. While it was expected for the India skipper to do damage with the ball, which he did in top-class fashion, picking three of the five England wickets that fell so far in the first innings. But much before his usual act, Bumrah pulled off the unthinkable as he smashed 35 runs against Stuart Broad to break Brian Lara's 19-year-old record for most runs scored in an over in Test cricket, and the West Indies legend reacted to the feat with an epic tweet.

Back in 2003, during West Indies' tour of South Africa, left-arm spinner Robin Peterson had conceded 28 runs against Lara in the Johannesburg Test match. Many have since tried to break the record, the most recent being Keshav Maharaj, but had ended up equalling the feat against bowler Joe Root.

But India's stand-in skipper Bumrah, who had no scoreboard pressure after Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's heroics, swung his bat freely to carve 35 runs against Broad, who only moments ago had reached the magnificent feat of 550 wickets. Broad's nightmarish over helped India rise from 379 for nine to 416 all-out in the first innings.

Lara later took to Twitter to congratulate Bumrah on his feat. He tweeted, "Join me in congratulating the young @Jaspritbumrah93 on breaking the record of Most Runs in a Single Over in Tests. Well done!"

After staring with the bat, Bumrah continued his magic on Saturday, providing India with the early breakthrough. He dismissed both the England openers - Alex Lees and Zak Crawley - before sending back Ollie Pope for 10. Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami picked a wicket each as England ended Day 2 with 84 for five, trailing by 332 wickets.

