Brentford striker Toney racially abused after scoring against Arsenal

Sports

Reuters
13 February, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 06:04 pm

Related News

Brentford striker Toney racially abused after scoring against Arsenal

"Immediately after Brentford's game against Arsenal, Ivan Toney received a barrage of abusive, racist direct messages via his Instagram account," the club said on Sunday.

Reuters
13 February, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 06:04 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brentford have condemned the "barrage" of racist abuse sent to striker Ivan Toney on social media after he scored the equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Arsenal.

Toney, who scored a header in the 74th minute to cancel out Leandro Trossard's earlier strike, was also targeted earlier this season in October after Brentford's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Immediately after Brentford's game against Arsenal, Ivan Toney received a barrage of abusive, racist direct messages via his Instagram account," the club said on Sunday.

"We are disgusted and saddened that Ivan has had to deal with this yet again."

Arsenal said they were working with Brentford to identify those involved.

"We stand with Ivan Toney," Arsenal said. "At Arsenal, we condemn all forms of discrimination and take a zero-tolerance approach. We will apply the strongest possible action to anyone we can identify sending hateful messages."

Toney's goal cleared a lengthy VAR check but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta later questioned the decision, saying it should have been disallowed for offside.

Referees' body PGMOL accepted on Sunday it was the wrong call and was one of two "significant errors" over weekend's games.

Football

Ivan Toney / Brentford / racial abuse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

6h | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

9h | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

1h | TBS SPORTS
Reason behind getting CAP Accreditation of Lab Aid Diagnostic Dhanmondi Branch

Reason behind getting CAP Accreditation of Lab Aid Diagnostic Dhanmondi Branch

1h | TBS Stories
Will Kim’s daughter be his successor ?

Will Kim’s daughter be his successor ?

2h | TBS World
First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

First ever flower festival kicks off in Chattogram

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed