Brentford striker Ivan Toney bet on his own team to lose on 13 occasions as reasons for ban revealed

Sports

TBS Report
26 May, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 04:35 pm

Related News

Brentford striker Ivan Toney bet on his own team to lose on 13 occasions as reasons for ban revealed

Toney will remain out of action until January 16, 2024.

TBS Report
26 May, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The full reasons for Ivan Toney's eight-month ban have been revealed, with a psychiatrist ruling that the Brentford striker has a gambling addiction.

The England international striker has been found guilty of breaching FA Rule E8 on 232 occasions between February 2017 and January 2021 - during which time he played for Scunthorpe and Wigan on loan from Newcastle, before joining Brentford permanently in 2020.

Toney will remain out of action until January 16, 2024.

A statement on the Bees' official website reads: "Brentford FC has received and accepted the written reasons of an independent Regulatory Commission that handed Ivan Toney an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activity after he admitted breaches of FA Rule E8, relating to placing bets on football.

"The judgement has been published on the FA website. Ivan and Brentford FC accept that offences were committed, and sanctions were inevitable.

"The commission noted that none of the charges related to events where Ivan could negatively impact his own team. The detail is included in the written reasons."

Brentford have been presented with the full documentation relating to Toney's case, with there no evidence to suggest that the 27-year-old was ever involved in influencing the outcome of a match.

The documents read: "The present case is not one of match-fixing. If it was, the charges would have been pursued under different provisions. There is no evidence that Mr Toney did or was even in a position to influence his own team to lose when he placed bets against them winning - he was not in the squad or eligible to play at the time."

The document continues by saying: "The commission finds that a significant reduction should be made to reflect the diagnosed gambling addiction identified by [psychiatrist] Dr [Philip] Hopley. The lack of control the player has in respect of gambling is clearly a reflection of his diagnosed gambling addiction."

While Toney was never involved in match-fixing, he did bet on his own team to lose on 13 occasions in seven different matches between August 2017 and March 2018 – although he was not involved in any of the matches concerned.

The documents in his case state: "No evidence ... in a position to influence his own team to lose when he placed bets against them winning – he was not in the squad or eligible to play."

Brentford have vowed to do all they can to assist Toney during a testing period in his personal and professional life, adding: "The club will now be doing everything possible to provide support to Ivan and his family to deal with the issues raised in this case. Conversations regarding this and all matters relating to the case will remain confidential in order to protect the player and his family.

"We consider this matter closed and look forward to welcoming Ivan back to training in September and seeing him representing Brentford in the Premier League in January."

Among the other serious charges include Toney betting on himself to score when it was not public knowledge that he would be in the team, which could have led to a lifetime ban.

Indeed, Toney's sanction was reduced from 15 months to eight months, following his guilty plea.

Football

Ivan Toney / Brentford

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

14 months of nightmare: Migrant workers' struggle to secure loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank

14 months of nightmare: Migrant workers' struggle to secure loans from Probashi Kallyan Bank

2h | Panorama
The Esquire has a large chrome grille taking up all of the front, which makes the car look more bold and premium. The Voxy is made to look more sporty with less chrome bits and angular black bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Voxy & Esquire: Multi-purpose vehicles done right

8h | Wheels
How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

22h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

1d | TBS Stories
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in Jul-May FY23 to support national budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in Jul-May FY23 to support national budget

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

4
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

5
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget