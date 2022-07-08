Brendon McCullum breaks silence on 'silly term' Bazball

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

Brendon McCullum breaks silence on 'silly term' Bazball

But the former New Zealand captain himself doesn't seem too fond of the term as he feels it simplifies the thought process that goes into playing in that manner.

Hindustan Times
08 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 04:41 pm
Brendon McCullum breaks silence on &#039;silly term&#039; Bazball

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes' aggressive approach since taking over the England Test team has helped them go on a run of four back to back wins against New Zealand first and then India. They have also broken a plethora of individual and team records along the way, notably becoming the first team to chase 250-plus targets four times on the trot in Test cricket and rewriting the record for England's highest successful run chase with ease.

The approach has been characterised by their aggressive batting, helmed by the resurgent Jonny Bairstow and former captain Joe Root and has come to be known as 'Bazball', based on McCullum's nickname 'Baz'. But the former New Zealand captain himself doesn't seem too fond of the term as he feels it simplifies the thought process that goes into playing in that manner.

"No, I don't have any idea what Bazball is, having a bit of a go, but the boys have been fantastic, couldn't have asked for a better start really. I'm sure that our guys will try and still maintain a really positive approach. I think the real key is not just the crash and burn if we look at the approach of how the guys have done it," McCullum told Adam Gilchrist on SEN WA Breakfast.

"That's why I don't really like that silly term that people are throwing out there, because there's actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers, they put pressure on. There's also times where they've absorbed pressure beautifully as well."

"I saw those (comments) flick up on one of the feeds somewhere. It's quite right, it is going to be a big challenge when we take on Australia. It's going to challenge our method and it's going to challenge what we're capable of achieving and that's pretty exciting I reckon. Isn't that what the game's all about? Is to sort of reinvigorate yourself and then be confronted against the very best," said McCullum.

Cricket

Brendon McCullum / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

4h | Panorama
Shakti Bidyalaya runs mass education programmes among street and slum children. Photo: Courtesy

Banglar Pathshala: In search for the true meaning of education

6h | Panorama
Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

6h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Power cuts are back. Was this inevitable?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

6h | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

6h | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

19h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM