Brendon McCullum breaks silence on 'silly term' Bazball

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes' aggressive approach since taking over the England Test team has helped them go on a run of four back to back wins against New Zealand first and then India. They have also broken a plethora of individual and team records along the way, notably becoming the first team to chase 250-plus targets four times on the trot in Test cricket and rewriting the record for England's highest successful run chase with ease.

The approach has been characterised by their aggressive batting, helmed by the resurgent Jonny Bairstow and former captain Joe Root and has come to be known as 'Bazball', based on McCullum's nickname 'Baz'. But the former New Zealand captain himself doesn't seem too fond of the term as he feels it simplifies the thought process that goes into playing in that manner.

"No, I don't have any idea what Bazball is, having a bit of a go, but the boys have been fantastic, couldn't have asked for a better start really. I'm sure that our guys will try and still maintain a really positive approach. I think the real key is not just the crash and burn if we look at the approach of how the guys have done it," McCullum told Adam Gilchrist on SEN WA Breakfast.

"That's why I don't really like that silly term that people are throwing out there, because there's actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers, they put pressure on. There's also times where they've absorbed pressure beautifully as well."

"I saw those (comments) flick up on one of the feeds somewhere. It's quite right, it is going to be a big challenge when we take on Australia. It's going to challenge our method and it's going to challenge what we're capable of achieving and that's pretty exciting I reckon. Isn't that what the game's all about? Is to sort of reinvigorate yourself and then be confronted against the very best," said McCullum.