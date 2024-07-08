Breetzke called up to South Africa's Test squad for West Indies tour as Jansen rested

Sports

Reuters
08 July, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 03:55 pm

Related News

Breetzke called up to South Africa's Test squad for West Indies tour as Jansen rested

The 16-man squad also sees a return for wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, 27, who last featured in the Test line-up against the West Indies in March last year, but towering bowler Marco Jansen is being rested.

Reuters
08 July, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 03:55 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Batter Matthew Breetzke has received his first call-up to South Africa's Test squad for their two-match series in the West Indies next month, Cricket South Africa said on Monday.

The 25-year-old captained South Africa A in a four-day match against India A in December, and has been included on the back of his good domestic form, where he had an average of 46 in last season's domestic four-day competition, including a top score of 188.

The 16-man squad also sees a return for wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, 27, who last featured in the Test line-up against the West Indies in March last year, but towering bowler Marco Jansen is being rested.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The decision to rest Marco Jansen was taken to allow for a conditioning period aimed at ensuring optimal physical and mental well-being given the season-long workloads," said coach Shukri Conrad in a statement.

"This tour is extremely important for us as we aim to improve our standing in the World Test Championship. We have therefore selected our strongest possible squad and look forward to strong performances in the Caribbean."

South Africa meet West Indies in the first Test at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago from Aug. 7-11 and then travel to Guyana for the second Test in Georgetown from Aug. 15-19.

 

Squad:

Temba Bavuma , David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

Cricket

South Africa Cricket Team / Matthew Breetzke / Marco Jansen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

8h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

1d | Science

More Videos from TBS

Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

Boeing will plead guilt to criminal fraud charge

6m | Videos
Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

1h | Videos
Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

Two top T20I wicket-takers in 2024 season are Bangladeshis

1h | Videos
Anti-Quota Protest: rail blockade in Mymensingh

Anti-Quota Protest: rail blockade in Mymensingh

1h | Videos