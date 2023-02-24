Breathtaking Brook ton puts England firmly in control

Sports

AFP
24 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 12:23 pm

Related News

Breathtaking Brook ton puts England firmly in control

Joe Root was unbeaten on a classy 101 as the tourists rampaged their way to 315-3 before rain ended the opening day of the series decider early.

AFP
24 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 12:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Red-hot Harry Brook made a majestic 184 not out to put England firmly in control against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday in the second Test.

Joe Root was unbeaten on a classy 101 as the tourists rampaged their way to 315-3 before rain ended the opening day of the series decider early.

Brook's breathtaking display at the Basin Reserve made him the first player to score 800 or more runs in his first nine Test innings.

The 24-year-old came to the crease with England wobbling at 21-3 inside the first seven overs.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl on a green wicket.

That decision paid instant reward as New Zealand quickly dismissed England's top order of Zak Crawley (two), Ben Duckett (nine) and Ollie Pope (10).

Matt Henry and skipper Tim Southee did the early damage for the hosts under expectedly blue skies.

Henry, back after missing the first Test with the birth of his child, forced Crawley into being caught behind as the opener's sticky run continued.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell then made two superb catches in the slips to first dismiss Pope, then Duckett.

The dismissal of Duckett following Bracewell's diving catch gave Southee a 700th international wicket in all formats, becoming the first New Zealander to reach the milestone.

However, it then became the Brook show as he took his Test  average to just over 100 in only his sixth match.

Brook was player of the match in the first Test with back-to-back half centuries to help England to a 267-run win.

He continued the remarkable start to his England Test career with a magnificent unbeaten knock laced with 24 fours and five sixes. His 184 came off 169 balls.

Alongside former skipper Root, he helped steer England out of trouble to 101-3 at lunch.

There was no let-up in the afternoon as Brook added to his three previous centuries against Pakistan in December.

Root was more steady but no less decisive, slapping his 29th Test century but first in eight Tests.

England, who have won 10 of their last 11 Tests under the attacking cricket of coach Brendon McCullum, stuck with the same team that convincingly won the opening game.

New Zealand made two changes with Will Young and Henry replacing Scott Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / New Zealand Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

1h | Panorama
Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

3h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

4h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

18h | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

16h | TBS SPORTS
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

4h | TBS Health
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat