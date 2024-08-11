Breaking’s Olympic journey begins amid uncertain future

Breaking made its Olympic debut in Paris, capturing the spotlight as a new and exciting addition to the Games. However, the sport won't be featured in the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, leaving many to wonder about its future in the Olympic movement.

The breaking event kicked off at Place de la Concorde in the heart of Paris, where the atmosphere was electric, if not fully packed. The crowd, slowly warming up to the unfamiliar sport, was encouraged by the lively compere to "make some noise." As the DJ amped up the energy, B-girl India from the Netherlands and B-girl Talash, representing the Olympic refugee team, took to the dance floor, ready to showcase their skills in the Olympics' latest offering.

Among the spectators was American rapper Snoop Dogg, who had earlier made a surprise appearance on stage, adding to the buzz surrounding the event. B-girl India, whose real name is India Sardjoe, became the first-ever winner of an Olympic breaking battle. "It felt amazing to be the first," she shared with reporters, downplaying the historic nature of the moment by treating it like any other competition. Sardjoe, who has previously held the title of world champion, eventually finished fourth in the event, with Japan's B-girl Ami claiming the gold, Lithuania's B-girl Nicka taking silver, and China's B-girl 671 earning the bronze.

Despite its successful debut, breaking's Olympic journey may be short-lived. The sport was introduced as part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) strategy to engage a younger audience, a move that seemed to resonate with the crowd in Paris, which included a noticeable number of children. For example, 9-year-old Fiep Neuteboom, who traveled from the Netherlands with her family, expressed her excitement about witnessing the event, proudly holding a poster that read "India" in support of her favorite competitor.

Yet, breaking has already been dropped from the lineup for the Los Angeles 2028 Games, making way for sports like baseball, softball, and flag football—activities that are expected to have greater appeal and financial impact in the U.S. market. Italian competitor B-girl Anti, while disappointed, accepted the decision with grace, acknowledging the unique nature of breaking as an Olympic sport. "I never imagined I'd be here at the Olympics," she said, reflecting on the surreal experience.

The inclusion of breaking in the Olympics has sparked debate. Some question whether the sport, which originated in the Bronx in the 1970s as a cultural expression among marginalized communities, truly belongs on such a prestigious stage. Breaking was born out of the struggles faced by Black and Hispanic residents of the Bronx and has since evolved into a global cultural phenomenon. Yet, its Olympic presence has led to concerns that the sport's original spirit is being diluted by commercialization.

Sophie Lindner, an international breaking judge and dance movement scholar, believes that breaking's competitive nature aligns with the Olympic spirit. She argues that the sport, which has grown in professionalism thanks to sponsorships from major brands, deserves its place in the Games. "Breaking has always had a competitive edge," Lindner explained. "It's about pushing boundaries and proving yourself, which is exactly what the Olympics represent."

However, Lindner also acknowledges the tension within the breaking community between those who embrace its new professional status and those who fear that its soul is being lost. She hopes that both perspectives can coexist, allowing breaking to thrive both as a cultural movement and a competitive sport.

The World DanceSport Federation, which organized the breaking event at the Olympics, expressed disappointment at the sport's exclusion from the Los Angeles Games but remains hopeful for its inclusion in Brisbane 2032. For now, the breaking community is focused on savoring the moment in Paris, celebrating their unexpected Olympic moment.

Bronze medalist B-boy Victor, known as Victor Montalvo, summed up the sentiment of many competitors. "We never aimed for this, but we're here, and it's incredible," he said. "I love breaking, and that's what matters most."