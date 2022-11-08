Brazilian teens put World Cup sticker craze within reach of poor kids

Sports

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 04:10 pm

Related News

Brazilian teens put World Cup sticker craze within reach of poor kids

Collecting business card-size stickers is a global craze among football fans ahead of the World Cup's opener on November 20 in Qatar, but for many would-be collectors, inflation and economic hardship have kept them out of reach.

Reuters
08 November, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Brazilian teens put World Cup sticker craze within reach of poor kids

On a giant table in the Brazilian megacity of Sao Paulo teenagers spread out collectible stickers paying homage to their favourite football stars.

In the run-up to this month's World Cup in Qatar - the biggest stage for the planet's most popular sport - the special edition stickers are a prized souvenir for any young fan in this football-crazed South American country.

For these teens, however, the goal is to give them away.

"The stickers are very expensive," said 15-year-old Allan Cohen, who started an initiative to donate stickers to poor Brazilian youth.

"I think everybody has the right to fill their album with the stickers," he said.

Cohen's charitable idea has gone viral and gained significant support from players such as Tchê Tchê and goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, who recorded videos supporting the donation.

"It's something that's getting bigger and bigger," said volunteer Felipe Len.

Collecting business card-size stickers is a global craze among football fans ahead of the World Cup's opener on November 20 in Qatar, but for many would-be collectors, inflation and economic hardship have kept them out of reach.

Buying the full album of 670 stickers would cost a minimum of 548 reais, about $108 - nearly a month's wages for many impoverished Brazilian families.

Brazil has one of the widest gaps between rich and poor in Latin America and nearly a fifth of its population lives in poverty, according to data from the United Nations.

"I've never bought any because we literally don't have any money," said 13-year-old Ana Julia, whose hands shook as she opened a set of stickers and an album from Cohen and Len.

The stickers provide more than a moment of joy or mere football memorabilia, said project spokeswoman Beila Schapiro.

"We're also allowing children to have the same opportunities," she said.

Football

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Brazil / Football stickers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anti-abortion demonstrators celebrate outside the US Supreme Court the day after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women&#039;s Health Organisation abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, in Washington, US, 25 June, 2022. Photo: Reuters

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

4h | Panorama
Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

7h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

7h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Republicans target big midterm triumph

Republicans target big midterm triumph

2h | Videos
ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

20h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

20h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation