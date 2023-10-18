Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrives in Dhaka

UNB
18 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 05:05 pm

The Brazilian icon is likely to have a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his visit.

The Brazilian football legend and member of the 2002 World Cup Champions Brazilian team, Ronaldinho, will arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday

During his short stay in Bangladesh, the Brazilian superstar is likely to meet the captain of the Bangladesh football team, Jamal Bhuyan, and the top football officials on Wednesday.

The Brazilian icon is likely to have a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his visit.

He will also participate in a meet and greet in the evening on this short tour to Dhaka.

Ronaldinho already reached Kolkata on Sunday evening on a two-day visit.

The star footballer visited the Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata and offered his prayers while inaugurating the Puja Pandal on Monday.

Ronaldinho, the three-time Ballon d'Or winner, met with West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also gifted her a jersey.

Ronaldinho is visiting Kolkata and later Dhaka on the invitation of Indian sports entrepreneur Shatdru Dutta Initiative.

