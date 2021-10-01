Brazilian football great Pele leaves hospital after weeks

Hindustan Times
01 October, 2021
Brazilian soccer legend Pele is seen in Paris, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Brazilian soccer legend Pele is seen in Paris, April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Brazilian football legend Pele has been discharged from the hospital where he received treatment for nearly a month, according to a statement from the facility.

The 80-year-old Pele removed a tumor from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

"The patient is stable and will continue with chemotherapy," doctors from the Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement, without providing further details.

In recent days, Pele published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery process in the hospital. The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Pele won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

