Brazil win back to back gold in Olympics football
There have been 27 men's Olympic football champions and this is only the fifth time it's been retained.
A fine goal off the bench from substitute Malcom won gold for Brazil's men in extra-time in the final against Spain.
The game was a tight affair that only became testier as it went on.
Richarlison failed to give Brazil the lead when he missed a penalty but his team went into the half-time break in front thanks to Matheus Cunha.
However, in the second half, a fabulous team goal was finished off by Mikel Oyarzabal.
But Malcom, who wasn't supposed to be in Tokyo and was a late replacement, came off the bench to score a dramatic extra-time winner.
There have been 27 men's Olympic football champions and this is only the fifth time it's been retained.
More to follow....