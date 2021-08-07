Brazil win back to back gold in Olympics football

Sports

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 08:27 pm

Brazil win back to back gold in Olympics football

There have been 27 men's Olympic football champions and this is only the fifth time it's been retained.

TBS Report
07 August, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2021, 08:27 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A fine goal off the bench from substitute Malcom won gold for Brazil's men in extra-time in the final against Spain.

The game was a tight affair that only became testier as it went on.

Richarlison failed to give Brazil the lead when he missed a penalty but his team went into the half-time break in front thanks to Matheus Cunha.

However, in the second half, a fabulous team goal was finished off by Mikel Oyarzabal.

But Malcom, who wasn't supposed to be in Tokyo and was a late replacement, came off the bench to score a dramatic extra-time winner.

There have been 27 men's Olympic football champions and this is only the fifth time it's been retained.
 

More to follow....

