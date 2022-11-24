Brazil looking forward to seeing the best of Neymar at World Cup

Sports

BSS
24 November, 2022, 12:25 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 12:27 am

Related News

Brazil looking forward to seeing the best of Neymar at World Cup

"I think Neymar is coming into this competition in great form," veteran Brazil captain Thiago Silva, now with Chelsea but a former teammate of Neymar's in Paris, told reporters on Wednesday.

BSS
24 November, 2022, 12:25 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 12:27 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil are hoping a fully fit and firing Neymar, and a well-balanced squad around him will allow the five-time winners to live up to their status as World Cup favourites in Qatar.

They begin their bid to win a record-extending sixth title on Thursday when they play a dangerous Serbia side -- and the world's most expensive player is coming into the tournament in ominous form.

In 2014, Neymar's World Cup ended in agony as he suffered a fractured bone in his back in the quarter-final win over Colombia before the hosts were humiliated by Germany in the semi-finals, losing 7-1.

Four years later Neymar raced to recover from injury in time for the tournament in Russia, but Brazil never hit the expected heights before losing to Belgium in the last eight.

This time around, a 30-year-old Neymar arrives fresh from a fantastic start to the season with Paris Saint-Germain in which he has scored 15 goals in 20 games.

"I think Neymar is coming into this competition in great form," veteran Brazil captain Thiago Silva, now with Chelsea but a former teammate of Neymar's in Paris, told reporters on Wednesday.

"His preparation this time has been different. In 2014 he got injured just as he was playing so well, and in 2018 he came into the tournament in a different way because he had a serious injury so hadn't played much.

"This time is different and he has not been injured. Neymar is a lot better prepared."

With Brazil also facing Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G, Neymar will be hoping to get the two goals he needs to equal Pele's all-time record tally of 77 goals for the Selecao.

But the responsibility in attack is not all his -- coach Tite can also call on a raft of other exciting attackers, including Real Madrid pair Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

"In my opinion, these players will help Neymar because they can divide up the responsibility and create space for him," added Silva, who was the captain in 2014 and is still going strong aged 38.

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Neymar Jr / Brazil Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

10h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

13h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

15h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

2h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

2h | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

3h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world