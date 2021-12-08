Brazil legend Pele hospitalized again to treat colon tumor

Reuters
08 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 09:23 pm

The hospital said at the time that he would need to undergo chemotherapy. 

Photo: Fifa
Photo: Fifa

Brazilian football legend Pele was hospitalized to undergo treatment for a colon tumor, Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein said on Wednesday, adding that he is in stable condition and should be discharged in the next few days.

The 81-year-old three-time World Cup winner underwent a surgery to remove a colon tumor in September and spent nearly a month hospitalized. The hospital said at the time that he would need to undergo chemotherapy. 

According to Wednesday's note from the hospital, Pele is now "continuing" his treatment.

The football legend said on Twitter last month that he was "fine" and feeling better "every day."

