Brazil kick into gear in 2nd half to get 2-0 win over dogged Serbia in their World Cup opener

Serbia defenders were kept under pressure by Brazil all match at the Lusail Stadium and the tournament favourites eventually got a 2-0 win. The margin could have been a bigger one had the forwards been slightly more clinical especially in the first half.

Brazil took time to find their rhythm but once they found it, they meant business. Serbia defenders and keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic deserve a lot of credit for their hard work and kept Brazil at bay until the 63rd minute.

Brazil's star-studded forwards swarmed around the Serbians in the second half and two goals from Richarlison gave them the lead to show. He was off-colour for the most part but showed good anticipation when it was needed.

While the first was off a lucky rebound after a shot from Vinicius Jr., the second one was off a bicycle kick that will go down as a contender for the goal of the tournament.

Alex Sandro and Casemiro were denied by the crossbar. Brazil went all-out at the closing stages of the match but could not find the back of the net despite having eight shots on target in total.

The favourites start with a win.

More to follow....