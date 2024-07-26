Brazil great Zico robbed in Paris

26 July, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 07:44 pm

Brazil great Zico robbed in Paris

The 71-year-old former Flamengo forward, who appeared in three World Cups, was in transit at the time of the theft and had left his car window open.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The Brazilian former footballer Zico filed a complaint with French police on Friday after having his bag stolen which contained cash, watches and diamond jewellery.

The 71-year-old former Flamengo forward, who appeared in three World Cups, was in transit at the time of the theft and had left his car window open.

The Parisien daily reported the goods Zico lost to be worth 500,000 euros ($542,000) while a source close to the matter told AFP this sum was highly exaggerated.

The Selecao legend is in Paris as an guest of the Brazilian Olympic team as the 2024 Games get underway this weekend.

