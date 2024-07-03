Brazil into Copa quarters after 1-1 draw with Colombia

Sports

Reuters
03 July, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:36 am

Related News

Brazil into Copa quarters after 1-1 draw with Colombia

Colombia, who finished top of Group D on seven points, will face Panama in the last eight.

Reuters
03 July, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:36 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil played out an action-packed 1-1 draw with Colombia in California on Tuesday to set up a mouth-watering Copa America quarter-final against Uruguay.

Colombia, who finished top of Group D on seven points, will face Panama in the last eight.

The match between Colombia, unbeaten since March 2022, and five-times World Cup winners Brazil lived up to its firecracker billing as the two sides tore into each other straight from the kickoff.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a frantic first fifteen minutes at Levi's Stadium, Vinicius Jr was shown a yellow card after accidentally striking James Rodriguez while tussling over a loose ball, a booking which rules the winger out of the Uruguay match.

Rodriguez went within inches of scoring the opener as he clipped the crossbar from the resulting free kick.

But he was upstaged in the 12th minute by Raphinha, who whipped a sublime free kick of his own into the top corner to give Brazil the lead.

Colombia thought they had equalised when Davinson Sanchez headed home Rodriguez's dangerous cross into the box but the goal was disallowed for offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Brazil claimed for a penalty in the 42nd minute when Daniel Munoz brought down Vinicius in the box but television replays showed the Colombia defender got a touch on the ball.

Colombia striker Jhon Cordoba then found a pocket of space on the edge of the area and played a brilliant through ball to Munoz, who rifled his effort into the net to level the scores in first-half stoppage time.

Despite the searing California heat neither side let the intensity drop after the break and Raphinha came close to scoring from another free kick in the 59th minute, firing just wide of the post.

Colombia also had their chances to score in the second half, the best of which fell to substitute Rafael Borre, who blazed a shot over the crossbar from close range.

Colombia keeper Camilo Vargas had to be sharp to keep out Brazil substitute Andreas Pereira's dipping long-range effort deep into stoppage time, a save which preserved the draw and stretched Colombia's unbeaten run to 26 matches.

Top News / Football

Brazil Football Team / Colombia Football Team / Copa america 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

21m | Panorama
Only in the last week of June, the much-anticipated monsoon rain arrived in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How excessive air pollution is impacting Dhaka’s rainfall pattern

56m | Panorama
Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

15h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

13h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

11h | Videos
China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

1h | Videos
Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

12h | Videos