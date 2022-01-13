Brazil coach omits defender Renan Lodi as not fully vaccinated

Sports

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:34 pm

Related News

Brazil coach omits defender Renan Lodi as not fully vaccinated

National team's coordinator Juninho Paulista said the defender got his first vaccine on January 10 and so would not be allowed into Ecuador, who Brazil play on January 27 before facing Paraguay at home five days later.

Reuters
13 January, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:34 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil coach Tite has left out Renan Lodi for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay because the Atletico Madrid full back has not had a full course of Covid-19 vaccines.

"Renan Lodi was excluded from the possibility of being called up due to his non-vaccination," Tite, who recalled Dani Alves and Philippe Coutinho, told reporters on Thursday. "He missed the chance to compete (for a place)."

National team's coordinator Juninho Paulista said the defender got his first vaccine on January 10 and so would not be allowed into Ecuador, who Brazil play on January 27 before facing Paraguay at home five days later.

Ecuador requires those entering the country to be fully vaccinated, he said.

Tite said he did not agree with those who are reluctant to take the vaccine in the midst of the pandemic.

"I personally believe that vaccination is a social responsibility, it's both mine and the person's alongside me," he said at the squad announcement in Rio.

Renan Lodi is currently in Saudi Arabia where Atletico Madrid will play Athletic Bilbao later on Thursday in the second semi-final of the revamped Spanish Super Cup.

Brazil have already qualified for the Qatar World Cup and sit top of the 10-team South American group with five matches remaining.

Neymar was also left out due to an ankle injury but Alves, who returned to competitive football with Barcelona last week, returns for the first time since leaving Sao Paulo in September last year.

Football

Renan Lodi / Tite / Brazil Football Team / World Cup Qualifiers / FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

8h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

11h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

13h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

3h | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

3h | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

8h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike