Bracewell goes ballistic, denies Ireland famous win

New Zealand number seven Michael Bracewell smashed three fours and two sixes off Craig Young in the final over of the match to seal a superb win against Ireland in Malahide. The visitors needed 20 off the last over to win and Bracewell achieved that in five balls. 20 is the highest that has been chased successfully in the final over of an ODI match.

On a day when the top-order failed, Bracewell starred with an unbeaten century. Chasing 301, New Zealand were reduced to 120 for five. Bracewell stitched important partnerships with Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson and finally went bang bang to finish things off in style.

The southpaw was unbeaten on 127 off 82 with the help of 10 fours and seven sixes. Martin Guptill (51) was the only other batter to register a fifty-plus score.

Earlier, Harry Tector's maiden ODI hundred helped Ireland score 300 for nine. He scored 113 off 117.