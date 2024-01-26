‘BPL will be a big deal sooner or later’

Fortune Barishal have been one of the most exciting teams going around in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with a lot of big-name players plying their trade for the side owned by Fortune Shoes Ltd.

This is the third season for the franchise although the team is yet to go all the way. Since their introduction in the 2022 edition of the BPL, the franchise is yet to make any profit.

But Barishal owner Mizanur Rahman believes that the BPL will sooner or later become a profitable tournament.

Barishal have a star-studded line-up although they look a little bit thin on bowling. There are issues with the NOC of some overseas players but Mizanur hopes they will resolve soon.

He said the sole target this year is to win their maiden BPL title.

"We always hope to lift the title," Mizanur told The Business Standard (TBS) during a lengthy chat. "This year we want to make the final and then win it. That's our only goal."

It's been quite challenging for franchises to build squads this year with a host of other T20 leagues coinciding with the schedule of the BPL and the Barishal owner said there have been instances where players agreed to a contract and then breached it.

"We worked for almost six months to build the team. But none of this was useful at the end of the day," he said. "There's a player crisis since other leagues are also taking place. For this, players we signed before breached contracts. So we were back to square one. Only the last-minute works have come handy."

Two years ago, Mizanur told TBS that they needed Tk10-12 crore to build a squad. According to him, the expenses have been more or less the same this year but the main problem has been the lack of sponsors. The Barishal owner reckons Bangladesh's World Cup flop and the National Elections are behind the lack of interest of brands to invest in the game.

"We didn't do well in the World Cup. But failures can happen. But I think the biggest reason is the [National] Elections. We were very busy with the Elections and the BPL started right after that. That's the main reason why we are not getting [enough] sponsors."

Mizanur believes cricket still attracts a lot of brands and that's why the BPL will become a big deal some day.

"I always say that the BPL will be a big industry sooner or later. Cricket is mixed with the blood of our countrymen. That's why it will become a big thing in future," he stated.

The tournament authorities copped a lot of criticism in the past because of poor coverage, lack of DRS, digital advertising boards and so on especially after Covid-19 hit the world. Mizanur, who is the founder and chairman of Fortune Shoes, said things are getting back on track.

"After Covid, [the standard] came down a touch. But things are getting better. For the pandemic, it was tough to arrange the required equipment. But everything has been better this year," he mentioned.

An export-based brand, Fortune Shoes Ltd hasn't been benefited much from the BPL and what they had expected while acquiring the franchise hasn't been achieved either.

"I expected that matches would be played in Barishal. I dreamt of building a stadium in my division [Barishal]. I am from that part of the country, so I want to work for Barishal. But Covid-19 halted the plans big time." he said.

Amid the global inflation, the franchises more or less have seen losses. While the Barishal franchise has managed to recover significantly, it is yet to make any kind of profit in the last three years.

"We haven't made any profit but hopefully we will do so some day," said an.optimistic Mizanur Rahman.

"Unlike the other franchise leagues, there is no way to earn money [other than sponsorships] in the BPL. If the BCB becomes considerate, then it will be possible. I hope they will do that in the near future," he added.

But the Barishal owner is overall quite happy with the facilities provided by the cricket board and said there is "no room for complaints".

"I am quite happy with the facilities. Last year we requested the BCB to have a trophy for the runner-ups which they did. We had another request. We, the owners, want to be invited to the matches by the board. We want nothing but respect."

"This year the BCB has pulled their socks up. There is no room for complaints [about umpiring, prize money and DRS]. I've heard they have done really well this year," he stated.

Mizanur feels decentralisation is important for further popularisation of the tournament.

"Most of the matches are held in Mirpur. When matches take place in other cities, the galleries are full. If matches are held in Barishal, you call fill five stadia. That's how many people will come to watch games."

"A stadium has been prepared in Barishal spending Tk50 lakh. I hope it will host BPL games next year. A home-away format will attract a lot of spectators. Especially in Chattogram and Sylhet, crowds turn up in large numbers," he added.

The BPL has not made as much progress as the other franchise leagues around the world. Once it was the second-most sought after league in the world. Mizanur believes the BPL will regain its position soon.

"We lagged behind because of Covid. But there's been progress. Once we were just behind the IPL. Now its standard may not have been as high but I hope it will be back," he concluded.