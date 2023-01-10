BPL side Sylhet Strikers report match fixing approach

The Mashrafe Mortaza-led Sylhet Strikers have confirmed they have received an offer for match-fixing. The team authorities have quickly reported the matter to BCB's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU). One of the directors of the franchise has received the offer, according to the information provided by them.

BCB director and Member Secretary of BPL Governing Council Ismail Haider Mallick confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) that he had received such a complaint from the Sylhet franchise.

He said, "Actually, it has not officially happened. Sylhet Strikers have verbally informed our anti-corruption unit about receiving the fixing proposal. It is not something reported. To be honest, every two-three games we get two-one reports. They are nothing serious."

Ismail Haider also said, "When ACU receives such a report, it increases its surveillance. If a proposal is indeed received, it investigates it in addition to increasing surveillance. So nothing like that happened here. And if it is classified information, ACU will not tell us anything without completing the entire investigation."