BPL season 10 to begin on 19 January

The 10th season of the country's franchise T20 tournament, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to begin on 19 January next year.

Seven teams - Durdanto Dhaka, Comilla Victorians, Sylhet Strikers, Rangpur Riders, Chattogram Challengers, Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers - will be taking part in the tournament which will last for 43 days with 46 matches in total.

In the tournament opener, defending champions Comilla Victorians will take on Durdanto Dhaka in Mirpur.

All the other teams barring Khulna Tigers will play at least one match in the first Dhaka phase of the tournament from 19-23 January.

There will be two rest days as all teams go from Dhaka to Sylhet for the next set of matches which will take place from 26 January to 3 February.

After two more rest days, the teams will return to Dhaka for the 2nd Dhaka phase of matches from 6-10 February before going to Chattogram for the Chattogram phase, which will be from 13-20 February.

The teams come back to Dhaka for the final group stage match between Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians on 23 February.

On 25 February, the Eliminator between the 3rd and 4th teams in the group stage will play in the first match while the second match will be the first qualifier between the 1st and 2nd teams of the group stage.

The second qualifier will take place on 27 February while the final will be on 1 March.

The day matches will start at 1:30 pm on weekdays and at 2:00 pm on Fridays while the night matches will start at 6:30 pm on weekdays and at 7:00 pm on Fridays.