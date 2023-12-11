BPL season 10 to begin on 19 January

Sports

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 06:37 pm

Related News

BPL season 10 to begin on 19 January

In the tournament opener, defending champions Comilla Victorians will take on Durdanto Dhaka in Mirpur.

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 06:37 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The 10th season of the country's franchise T20 tournament, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to begin on 19 January next year.

Seven teams - Durdanto Dhaka, Comilla Victorians, Sylhet Strikers, Rangpur Riders, Chattogram Challengers, Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers - will be taking part in the tournament which will last for 43 days with 46 matches in total. 

In the tournament opener, defending champions Comilla Victorians will take on Durdanto Dhaka in Mirpur.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

All the other teams barring Khulna Tigers will play at least one match in the first Dhaka phase of the tournament from 19-23 January.

There will be two rest days as all teams go from Dhaka to Sylhet for the next set of matches which will take place from 26 January to 3 February.

After two more rest days, the teams will return to Dhaka for the 2nd Dhaka phase of matches from 6-10 February before going to Chattogram for the Chattogram phase, which will be from 13-20 February.

The teams come back to Dhaka for the final group stage match between Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians on 23 February. 

On 25 February, the Eliminator between the 3rd and 4th teams in the group stage will play in the first match while the second match will be the first qualifier between the 1st and 2nd teams of the group stage.

The second qualifier will take place on 27 February while the final will be on 1 March.

The day matches will start at 1:30 pm on weekdays and at 2:00 pm on Fridays while the night matches will start at 6:30 pm on weekdays and at 7:00 pm on Fridays. 

Cricket

BPL / Bangladesh Premier League / BPL 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Hazy Official: Scrunchies dipped in self-love

4h | Brands
Leaving the Desolation by Andrew Rogov via Pixels.

Delineating the depths of desolation…

4h | Features
Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

2h | TBS Round Table
Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

2h | TBS Round Table
Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

3h | Tech Talk
Fraud is now at hand due to AI

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

6h | Tech Talk