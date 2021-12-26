BPL players' draft to take place tomorrow

The players' draft of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 is set to start at 12 pm tomorrow (Monday) at Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka.

The chief executive of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Nizamuddin has confirmed it. Nizamuddin said, "The players' draft of this event will be held at a hotel in Dhaka tomorrow. It will start at 12 pm BST. That is how we have planned."

The franchises have already roped in one local cricketer as a direct signing. All the other players including the local and foreign need to be picked in the players' draft. Moreover, each team must include three overseas players in the XI for a match.

The CEO of BCB said, "Today we will get a clear picture of who our franchises have retained and who will be in the draft. We will circulate it among the participating teams."

There are six categories for the local players and five for the overseas players.

Local players of the A category have been priced at BDT 70 lakh while overseas players of the same category will get USD 75 thousand (BDT 64.3 lakh).

Nizamuddin mentioned that more than 400 players will be in the draft and that there will be certain high-profile players available for the tournament. The CEO of BCB said, "There are more than 400 international cricketers. Cricketers from different countries have registered. Some registered online while others registered through their agents and agencies."

"Some (High profile cricketers) will be available. Those who are not in the draft are getting picked by teams directly. Maybe you will know the names soon."

The eighth edition of the BPL, the regular franchise-based T20 tournament in the country, will begin on 21 January next year.

Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet will be the host venues for the six-team event. The final of the tournament is scheduled on 18 February. The tournament is scheduled to be played in double round robin format followed by three playoffs and the final.

The six teams will represent Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Cumilla, Sylhet and Barishal. Dhaka will be owned by Rupa Fabrics Ltd & Marn Steel Ltd (Consortium) while Delta Sports Limited (Akhtar Group) will own the Chattogram-based side.

Comilla Legends Limited will own the Cumilla team and Khulna will be owned by MindTree Ltd. Pragoti Green Auto Rice Mills Ltd and Fortune Shoes Limited will claim the ownership of Sylhet and Barishal-based teams respectively.

Prize money for the winner of the tournament will be BDT 1 crore while the runner-up team will get BDT 50 lakh.