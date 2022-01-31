BPL governing council gives stern warning to Chattogram and Miraz that anyone found at fault will be punished

Both sides of the story will be heard and then a decision will be made as to what action will be taken, BPL governing council chairman Sheikh Sohel has informed the media on Monday. 

BPL governing council gives stern warning to Chattogram and Miraz that anyone found at fault will be punished

After the captaincy related drama that took place over Mehidy Hasan Miraz and the Chattogram Challengers, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has decided to call both parties in for an official hearing.

Both sides of the story will be heard and then a decision will be made as to what action will be taken, BPL governing council chairman Sheikh Sohel has informed the media on Monday. 

"Miraz and the management of Chattogram Challengers are both at fault here. Being such a big player for the national team, this was not right for Miraz to act in such a way in the middle of such a tournament," Sohel said. 

"He should have waited as we have a disciplinary committee in place. The people in Chattogram's management also have issues and they will be dealt with," he explained. 

BPL governing council's Ismail Haider Mallick also echoed Sohel's statement, "The way the Chattogram management took away the captaincy from Miraz, and then the way Miraz broke the bio-bubble and expressed his frustrations, none of it was expected."

"Both parties have to act in a responsible manner. If they fail to do so, player or franchise, we will not have them in the BPL. We can punish them also but that is not really a solution. You have to see the bigger picture as this hampers the image of the tournament," Mallick concluded. 

