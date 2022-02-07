BPL Football: Bashundhara Kings taste first win beating Uttar Baridhara 1-0

Two-time defending champions Bashundhara Kings tasted their first win in this season's 12-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), beating neighbours Uttar Baridhara Club 1-0 at the Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Monday.

Kings remain favourites to complete a hat-trick of championships in the country's most prestigious football competition this time, despite starting their league campaign on a frustrating note losing the opening fixture to newcomers Swadhinata KS 2-1 in Tongi last Thursday, one of the biggest upsets in the competition's history.

On Monday, Bosnian striker Stojan Vranjes scored the all-important deciding goals as early as the first third of the match- decider for the defending champions Kings in the 27th minute by a placing shot, off a long cross by Mohammad Ibrahim (2-0).

Bashundhara Kings have now managed three points from two matches to get back the winning feeling, even as the trophy cabinet remains bare for the 2021-22 season. Kings will enter every domestic competition they play in this year as favourites, having bagged 3 of the 4 official BFF titles last year. Already though, twice this season they have fallen short: in both the Independence Cup and Federation Cup.

Uttar Baridhara Club remained at bottom of the league with an empty hand with two successive defeats after conceding 1-2 goals losses against Sheikh Jamal DC in the first match.

Two matches will be on Tuesday.

The six-time champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd will play Police FC in Tongi while Sheikh Jamal DC will meet Muktijoddha SKC in Munshiganj, both at 3pm.