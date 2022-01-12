BPL Fixtures 2022: Full Bangladesh Premier League Schedules, Dates, Times, Venues

The eighth season of the Bangladesh Premier League's league phase will take place from January 21 to February 12.

The BCB had to postpone the franchise-based BPL competition in 2021 because of the Covid-19 epidemic. Instead, the Bangladesh Cricket Board hosted a twenty20 event in December 2020 involving domestic players. No foreign players were allowed in that competition. Since the BPL is returning with a franchise system, foreign players will be featured at this year's event. Therefore, the enthusiasm among BPL fans has returned. The tournament's entire schedule has already been confirmed.

The eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League will include a total of six franchises. Chattogram Challengers, Comilla Victorians, Minister Group Dhaka, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers, and Sylhet Sunrisers are among the teams that will compete. The event will be held at three venues: Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

The BPL 2022 league stage will include two matches every day. The first match will begin in the afternoon, followed by the second match in the evening. The tournament will begin on January 21 with a match between Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal.

The Complete BPL Fixtures 2022

Phase 1 (Dhaka) Date Fixture Tentative Time (Bangladesh Standard Time) January 21 Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal 2 pm January 21 Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers 7 pm January 22 Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers 1.30 pm January 22 Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka 6.30 pm January 24 Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal 1.30 pm January 24 Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers 6.30 pm January 25 Dhaka vs Sylhet Sunrisers 1.30 pm January 25 Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal 6.30 pm Phase 2 (Chattogram) January 28 Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers 1.30 pm January 28 Dhaka vs Sylhet Sunrisers 6.30 pm January 29 Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers 1.30 pm January 29 Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers 6.30 pm January 31 Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians 1.30 pm January 31 Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers 6.30 pm February 1 Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka 1.30 pm February 1 Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal 6.30 pm Phase 3 (Dhaka) February 3 Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers 1.30 pm February 3 Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians 7 pm February 4 Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Sunrisers 2 pm February 4 Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka 7 pm Phase 4 (Sylhet) February 7 Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal 1.30 pm February 7 Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers 6.30 pm February 8 Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka 1.30 pm February 8 Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Sunrisers 6.30 pm February 9 Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers 1.30 pm February 9 Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Sunrisers 6.30 pm Phase 5 (Dhaka) February 11 Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers 1.30 pm February 11 Dhaka vs Fortune Barishal 6.30 pm February 12 Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers 1.30 pm February 12 Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers 6.30 pm Knockout Stages (Dhaka) February 14 Eliminator (3rd placed team vs 4th placed team) TBD February 14 1st Qualifier (1st placed team vs 2nd placed team) TBD February 16 2nd Qualifier (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator) TBD February 18 Final TBD

According to the BPL fixtures 2022, the league phase of the competition will end on February 12 with a match between Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers. There will be five phases to the league stage. The first, third, and fifth phases will all be held in Dhaka. Phase 2 will take place in Chattogram, while phase 4 will be held in Sylhet. The Playoffs will take place from February 14 to 16, with the final match taking place on February 18. Dhaka will host the entire knockout round.