BPL to finally get DRS

Sports

UNB
09 February, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 11:38 pm

Related News

BPL to finally get DRS

Technicians who will operate the system have arrived in Dhaka, according to a BPL governing council member.

UNB
09 February, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 11:38 pm
BPL to finally get DRS

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) authority has confirmed that the Decision Review System (DRS) will be implemented in the playoffs of this year's tournament.

Technicians who will operate the system have arrived in Dhaka, according to a BPL governing council member.

The DRS will be employed in three playoff matches and the final, using Hawk-Eye and UltraEdge technology to prevent controversies that arose during the league phase.

The DRS equipment has been installed in the production room at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, and six cameras will be used for the operation, with at least four technicians overseeing the system.

The BPL faced criticism for not using the DRS system in the league phase, which led to several controversies in the matches.

The council had previously cited a busy schedule and lack of personnel as reasons for not implementing the DRS from the start of the tournament. However, the BPL has fulfilled its promise to use the DRS system in the playoffs.

The absence of DRS has led the BPL authority to implement an Alternative Decision Review System (ADRS), which is not used in any major T20 leagues globally.

The playoffs, including an eliminator and two qualifier matches, will commence on Sunday, with the final set to occur on February 16th.

Cricket

Bangladesh Premier League / DRS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

10h | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

14h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey: Making the dream custom bike for every rider

14h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

6h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

11h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

12h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

12h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times