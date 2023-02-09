BPL to finally get DRS

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) authority has confirmed that the Decision Review System (DRS) will be implemented in the playoffs of this year's tournament.

Technicians who will operate the system have arrived in Dhaka, according to a BPL governing council member.

The DRS will be employed in three playoff matches and the final, using Hawk-Eye and UltraEdge technology to prevent controversies that arose during the league phase.

The DRS equipment has been installed in the production room at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, and six cameras will be used for the operation, with at least four technicians overseeing the system.

The BPL faced criticism for not using the DRS system in the league phase, which led to several controversies in the matches.

The council had previously cited a busy schedule and lack of personnel as reasons for not implementing the DRS from the start of the tournament. However, the BPL has fulfilled its promise to use the DRS system in the playoffs.

The absence of DRS has led the BPL authority to implement an Alternative Decision Review System (ADRS), which is not used in any major T20 leagues globally.

The playoffs, including an eliminator and two qualifier matches, will commence on Sunday, with the final set to occur on February 16th.