BPL final tickets go on sale tomorrow

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has released the price of the ticket for the final match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today with a fan needing at least BDT 300 to watch who would lift the coveted trophy.

The maximum price of the ticket is BDT 2000, which will give a fan a seat in the Grand Stand. The VIP stand ticket price is BDT 1500, Club House BDT 800, North and South Stand BDT 400 and Eastern Stand BDT 300.

Tickets will go on sale for the final from tomorrow (Wednesday) and as usual will be found at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium and ticket booth adjacent to Gate 1 of Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Comilla Victorians have already confirmed the final while their opponents will be decided tonight when Sylhet Strikers will take on Rangpur Riders in the second Qualifier.

The BPL governing council however is set to arrange a concert ahead of the final game. A number of famed singers including prominent band singer James is expected to perform here. However, with the match ticket, the fans could enjoy the concert.