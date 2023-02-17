BPL 2023 team of the tournament

The 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was not as star-studded as the two franchise leagues taking place simultaneously - the SA20 and the ILT20 - but didn't lack action and drama. Much to the delight of the Bangladesh cricket fans, a few local players have had breakthrough seasons in the absence of big T20 stars. Some T20 specialists, though, arrived late in the tournament, adding to the excitement and colour.

The Business Standard attempted to pick the eleven best players of the BPL 2023 based only on their performance in the event. The impact of these performances on results, strike rates and economy rates in specific positions and phases have been given more importance.

Rony Talukdar (425 runs @ 35.4, strike rate: 129.17)

Rony Talukdar has been around for a while now but this year's BPL has been a breakthrough T20 tournament for him. The right-hander started off his BPL campaign with a record-breaking knock, hitting the fastest half-century by a Bangladeshi batter. Rony has three fifty-plus scores in the tournament and has been the tournament's second-highest scorer, only behind Sylhet opener Najmul Hossain Shanto but the former has a far better strike rate.

Shai Hope (223 runs @ 37.2, strike rate: 136.8)

Shai Hope's late arrival gave the sinking Khulna Tigers some hope. He was very consistent at the top of the order and forged a fine partnership with Tamim Iqbal. Hope crossed 30 on four occasions in seven innings in the tournament including an excellent 91* against a strong Comilla bowling attack. At one stage in the tournament, he was named the captain of Khulna, replacing an out-of-form Yasir Ali. Hope is also the wicketkeeper of the XI.

Towhid Hridoy (403 runs @ 36.6, strike rate: 140.4)

After the much-talked-about Under-19 World Cup win three years ago, Towhid Hridoy, up until the BPL, didn't have much to show. But the youngster came of age in this tournament and has been one of Sylhet's vital cogs in the wheel at the top of the order with five fifty-plus scores in 11 innings. He upped his game against pace and improved a lot in power hitting. There are still areas that he needs to get better but the signs are pretty encouraging.

Shakib Al Hasan (375 runs, strike rate: 174.4; 10 wickets)

Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan has probably been the most impactful player of the tournament. Shakib has not been at his brilliant best with the ball but 10 wickets while maintaining a low economy rate of 6.3 is quite commendable. But it's been one of Shakib's best seasons with the bat. His tally of 375 is the fourth-most by a batter and most importantly the strike rate is by far the best among batters having a minimum of 100 runs in the tournament.

Iftikhar Ahmed (351 runs @ 58.5, strike rate: 157.4)

After a decent T20 World Cup in Australia last year, Iftikhar Ahmed has lit up the stage almost everywhere he has played. He may not have played the whole BPL but was instrumental in Barishal's journey to the playoffs. He really tormented the opponents whenever he got going. Iftikhar had a hundred and three fifties in 11 innings and a strike rate of close to 160 suggests the significance of his contributions at the middle order.

Khushdil Shah (239 runs, strike rate: 161.5; 8 wickets)

Khushdil Shah was Comilla's designated finisher until he left the BPL for PSL preparations. He regularly gave strong finishes, making use of the platforms set up by the likes of Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das. His fifty off just 18 balls against Dhaka has been the fastest half-century of this year's BPL. Khushdil has contributed a lot with the ball as well with his left-arm spin, picking up eight wickets at a low economy rate of 7.2.

Shuvagata Hom (170 runs, strike rate: 145.3; 6 wickets)

With three left-arm spinning options in the XI, Shuvagata Hom will bring some variety with his accurate off-spin bowling, especially in the powerplay. The Chattogram captain could not bring good results but was a valuable player for them both with the bat and ball. Shuvagata saved his team from embarrassment quite a few times with his explosive batting down the order. And his bowling remained, as usual, underrated. He took six wickets in the tournament, maintaining an economy rate of just 6.7.

Azmatullah Omarzai (15 wickets @ 18.3, economy rate: 7.17)

Azmatullah Omarzai was unfairly dropped towards the end of the tournament to accommodate some big T20 names in the XI but the Afghanistan seamer was outstanding throughout the whole tournament. His booming inswingers to clean up Mushfiqur Rahim against Sylhet in the group stage is one of the moments of the tournament. Omarzai swung the ball up front and made life difficult for the batters. He is a decent batter as well, having won his team a match with the bat.

Tanvir Islam (17 wickets @ 17.6, economy rate: 6.36)

Tanvir Islam has had an excellent BPL for Comilla Victorians. Playing for a batting-heavy team, the left-arm spinner gave almost nothing away to the batters and like the last season, has been one of the leading wicket-takers of the tournament. His performance in crucial games is something worth mentioning. Rangpur spinner Rakibul Hasan pushed him for the spot but Tanvir is the more prolific bowler of the two and has a better economy rate.

Taskin Ahmed (10 wickets @ 20.6, economy rate: 6.02)

Taskin Ahmed has had his struggles in this format but after a few magnificent spells at the T20 World Cup last year, he really found some rhythm in T20s. The right-arm fast bowler was one of Dhaka Dominators' few shining lights at the BPL. Taskin is the most economical fast bowler in the tournament, going for just over run-a-ball. He took ten wickets in the tournament including a four-for and looked like a real threat before getting ruled out.



Hasan Mahmud (17 wickets @ 24.8, economy rate: 7.98)

Hasan Mahmud lived up to his reputation as a fine death bowler yet again at the BPL. He has an economy rate of just 7.8 in 18.5 overs he has delivered in the tournament at the death, the best by a local fast bowler and only behind Amir overall. He has been the most prolific bowler of the tournament too, with 17 wickets. Hasan's career has been rocked many times by injuries but it looks like he is approaching his peak as a paceman.