BPL 2023: Mashrafe, Tamim to play for new franchises; Shakib, Mustafizur remain in same team

The players' draft of the franchise-based Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) scheduled to take place in January is going to be held on 23 November. Ahead of the draft, the seven teams have already made one direct signing each, according to a BCB media release. Apart from that, a number of cricketers - local and foreign - have been signed by teams outside the draft.

Sylhet Strikers have signed former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and a source close to the team suggested that he would captain the side. Mashrafe played for Minister Group Dhaka in the last season.

Tamim Iqbal, who led Dhaka last season, will play for Premier Bank Khulna Tigers. Fortune Barishal have retained Test and T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Nurul Hasan, who played for Barishal last season, has been signed by Rangpur Riders.

In-form fast bowler Taskin Ahmed will play for the Dhaka-based franchise. Middle-order batter Afif Hossain has been retained by Chattogram Challengers. Mustafizur Rahman will play for Comilla Victorians this season as well.

The BPL's next season is scheduled to begin on 5 January.