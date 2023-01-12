BPL 2023: Chattogram phase begins tomorrow

Sports

UNB
12 January, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 11:16 pm

BPL 2023: Chattogram phase begins tomorrow

Home team Chattogram Challengers will take on Fortune Barishal at 2pm.

UNB
12 January, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 11:16 pm
Photo: Chattogram Challengers
Photo: Chattogram Challengers

The Chattogram phase of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will take off Friday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Home team Chattogram Challengers will take on Fortune Barishal at 2pm.

In the initial phase of the league, eight matches were held in Dhaka. Sylhet Strikers, led by Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, have topped the points table with eight points from four wins from as many matches.

Tickets for the Chattogam phase are now available. Spectators can collect tickets from Thursday. Also, ticket booths will remain open on match days.

Seven teams are participating in this year's BPL.

After the Chattogram phase, the BPL will be back in Dhaka for a two-day phase before an eight-match phase in Sylhet. After that, the competition will return to Dhaka for the final phase.

The final of this year's BPL will be played in the capital on 16 February. 

