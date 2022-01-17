‘The boys have my back’: Khawaja praises Cummins’ classy gesture amid wild celebrations

Sports

Hindustan Times
17 January, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 04:23 pm

Related News

‘The boys have my back’: Khawaja praises Cummins’ classy gesture amid wild celebrations

In a warm gesture, which has gone viral on social media, Cummins can be seen instructing his teammates to stop popping the corks of the champagne bottle as Usman Khawaja is sidelined from the celebrations. 

Hindustan Times
17 January, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 04:23 pm
‘The boys have my back’: Khawaja praises Cummins’ classy gesture amid wild celebrations

After leading Australia to a 4-0 triumph in the just-concluded Ashes, captain Pat Cummins is now winning hearts off the pitch. 

In a warm gesture, which has gone viral on social media, Cummins can be seen instructing his teammates to stop popping the corks of the champagne bottle as Usman Khawaja is sidelined from the celebrations. 

The Australian skipper then signalled Khwaja, who scored brilliant twin centuries on his Test return, to join the celebrations, a moment which was well received by the cricket fans. 

Meanwhile, Khawaja too lauded the classy act of his captain and in a tweet said that the team are heading in the right direction.

Meanwhile, leading the unit for the first time, Cummins ensured his side overpowered England in all the segments of the game. 

The hosts started off with a comprehensive win at The Gabba in Brisbane and kept the tempo right throughout the series. 

"Pretty crazy. To be at the end of a 5-match series with so many positives and 4-0, yeah really pumped. I am really happy as a captain. We have had some 15 players used in this series, some tough calls. Certainly feels like we are on to something big. Cam Green with bat and ball has been outstanding. Scotty Boland was fantastic. And hope the old pros continue their good work. I am super excited for overseas Test cricket," said Cummins after the 146-run win in the fifth and final Test at Hobart.

Cricket

Usman Khawaja / Pat Cummins

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

6h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

19h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

22h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

22h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre