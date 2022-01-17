‘The boys have my back’: Khawaja praises Cummins’ classy gesture amid wild celebrations

After leading Australia to a 4-0 triumph in the just-concluded Ashes, captain Pat Cummins is now winning hearts off the pitch.

In a warm gesture, which has gone viral on social media, Cummins can be seen instructing his teammates to stop popping the corks of the champagne bottle as Usman Khawaja is sidelined from the celebrations.

The Australian skipper then signalled Khwaja, who scored brilliant twin centuries on his Test return, to join the celebrations, a moment which was well received by the cricket fans.

Meanwhile, Khawaja too lauded the classy act of his captain and in a tweet said that the team are heading in the right direction.

If this video doesn't show you that the boys have my back, I don't know what will. They stopped their normal champagne celebrations so I could rejoin. Inclusivity in the game and our values as a sport are so important. I feel like we are trending in the right direction 🙏🏾🇦🇺 https://t.co/LrthzP9v2N— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) January 17, 2022

Meanwhile, leading the unit for the first time, Cummins ensured his side overpowered England in all the segments of the game.

The hosts started off with a comprehensive win at The Gabba in Brisbane and kept the tempo right throughout the series.

"Pretty crazy. To be at the end of a 5-match series with so many positives and 4-0, yeah really pumped. I am really happy as a captain. We have had some 15 players used in this series, some tough calls. Certainly feels like we are on to something big. Cam Green with bat and ball has been outstanding. Scotty Boland was fantastic. And hope the old pros continue their good work. I am super excited for overseas Test cricket," said Cummins after the 146-run win in the fifth and final Test at Hobart.