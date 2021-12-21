'Boys are happy to be out again in bright sunshine and blue skies' - Bangladesh start training after 11 days of quarantine

Bangladesh cricket team started training at the Lincoln University ground in Christchurch after 11 days of quarantine and a number of Covid-19 tests after reaching New Zealand.

Tigers started slowly with warm-up drills and low-intensity net sessions on the first day.

Skipper Mominul Haque, Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim batted for a while. Spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled to them besides throwers.

Domingo spent some time with the batters discussing some tactics meanwhile.

Four pacers - Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed Rahi, Shoriful Islam and Shohidul Islam - were seen bowling in a short run-up with the bowling coach Ottis Gibson.

All the players and staff are relieved to be finally back on the field after an extended quarantine period, said Tigers' head coach Russel Domingo in a video message.

"Great to be out. Eleven days in the rooms have been pretty challenging for the boys after a long year. So the boys are happy to be out again in bright sunshine and blue skies and start doing some balls again," Domingo said.

The coach said that the team will pick up their training intensity once they reach Tauranga for the first Test in Mount Manganui in a few days time.

"Low-intensity practice for the next day or two to make sure guys get accustomed to batting and bowling once again."

"By the time we get to Tauranga for six days' preparation for two Test matches, hopefully, everyone is back up to speed and to prepare for the intensity required for a Test match," Domingo concluded.

Tigers' New Zealand tour was hanging in balance after their spin bowling coach Rangana Herath and one other passenger in their flight tested positive for Covid-19. The seven-day mandatory quarantine period was extended and the players had to undergo a fourth Covid test in order to be able to begin practice for the upcoming Test series.

The first Test of the series will begin on 01 January at Mount Manganui. The second Test will start on 09 January in Christchurch.