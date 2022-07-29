Boxer Sura Krishna unable to stand in the ring in Commonwealth Games due to illness

Bad news for Bangladesh as boxer Sura Krishna Chakma could not stand in the ring in the boxing event of the 22nd

Commonwealth Games due to his physical illness.



Bangladeshi Sura Krishna, who carried the national flag in last night's opening ceremony of the Games, was scheduled to fight his Fiji rival Aria Rockbuli today (Friday) in Hall 4 of the national exhibition centre in Mustang Green, Birmingham.



He also took two days of preparation there to enter the ring and hoped to win against his Fijian rival. But, he is unlucky as the medical authority declared him unfit after his blood pressure was found high.



In this regard, Bangladesh team doctor Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said: "Actually, it is his misfortune. In the morning of the event, he was diagnosed with high blood pressure during a routine medical check-up. After resting for 15-20 minutes, he was tested again and found the same result. So, the authorities did not allow him to play because his (Sura Krishna) pressure was high."



Later, he was brought to the pal clinic where the attending doctors tested him and found his pressure a bit high. An hour later, his blood pressure started to decrease and returned to normal. But, according to the rules of the Games, an athlete must have to pass a medical test before a certain time which he could not do, he added.



Terming it as bad luck Sura Krishna, who won the title in the country's only professional boxing, said that there was no nervousness. It may be due to a lack of good sleep last night.