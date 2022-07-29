Boxer Sura Krishna unable to stand in the ring in Commonwealth Games due to illness

Sports

BSS
29 July, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 09:28 pm

Related News

Boxer Sura Krishna unable to stand in the ring in Commonwealth Games due to illness

He also took two days of preparation there to enter the ring and hoped to win against his Fijian rival. But, he is unlucky as the medical authority declared him unfit after his blood pressure was found high.

BSS
29 July, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 09:28 pm
Boxer Sura Krishna unable to stand in the ring in Commonwealth Games due to illness

Bad news for Bangladesh as boxer Sura Krishna Chakma could not stand in the ring in the boxing event of the 22nd
Commonwealth Games due to his physical illness.
 
Bangladeshi Sura Krishna, who carried the national flag in last night's opening ceremony of the Games, was scheduled to fight his Fiji rival Aria Rockbuli today (Friday) in Hall 4 of the national exhibition centre in Mustang Green, Birmingham.
 
He also took two days of preparation there to enter the ring and hoped to win against his Fijian rival. But, he is unlucky as the medical authority declared him unfit after his blood pressure was found high.
 
In this regard, Bangladesh team doctor Dr. Shafiqur Rahman said: "Actually, it is his misfortune. In the morning of the event, he was diagnosed with high blood pressure during a routine medical check-up. After resting for 15-20 minutes, he was tested again and found the same result. So, the authorities did not allow him to play because his (Sura Krishna) pressure was high."
 
Later, he was brought to the pal clinic where the attending doctors tested him and found his pressure a bit high. An hour later, his blood pressure started to decrease and returned to normal. But, according to the rules of the Games, an athlete must have to pass a medical test before a certain time which he could not do, he added.
 
Terming it as bad luck Sura Krishna, who won the title in the country's only professional boxing, said that there was no nervousness. It may be due to a lack of good sleep last night.

 

Others

Sura Krishna Chakma / Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

Hawa: A Chanchal Chowdhury Show! 

5h | Splash
Ashtobhuja, as the name suggests, is a platter of eight different kinds of bharta and bhaji.

Palongki: Bangali food by the sea

11h | Food
Photo: TBS

Recreational fishing: An expensive hobby with a massive market

11h | Features
The T-2X symbol of doubling the number of tigers is still a long way to be implemented. Photo: Adnan Azad

Tigers at crisis: The dwindling population of the majestic animal

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

"A nation that does not have its own literature cannot stand as a nation"

25m | Videos
Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

Zelensky, wife poses for Vogue amid war, slammed globally

1h | Videos
Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

Cities that fascinate world's wanderlusts

3h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

Bangladesh Bank is increasing surveillance to bring relief to the dollar market

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

6
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons