Bowlers fight but Bangladesh lose second warm-up by 4 wickets

The bowlers put up a fight knowing 197 was never going to be enough to beat England. At the end of the day, England comfortably came out victorious in the second warm-up match at Guwahati by 4 wickets (DLS method) keeping 12.5 overs in hand.

England were in a hurry chasing 197 runs after the match was reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain. They lost Dawid Malan in the first over but the scoring rate never slowed down.

They reached 50 runs inside four overs, lost a few wickets within a few overs, but Moeen Ali was there to take them home.

The southpaw remained unbeaten on 56 from 39 balls hitting two boundaries and six maximums.

Mustafizur Rahman bagged a brace while Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Nasum Ahmed all picked up a wicket each.

For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 74 was the highlight of the match. Tanzid Hasan Tamim also scored 45 from 44 balls.

Apart from those two, the batting for Bangladesh overall remained a worry with Litton Das (5) in-form Najmul Hossain Shanto (2) and Mushfiqur Rahim (8) getting out cheaply and to poor shots.

Towhid Hridoy has been struggling for the past few matches, and it continued against England as well (5 off 13).

But Miraz continued on his merry way and kept things ticking along nicely.

There were a few streaky shots here and there during the early stages of his innings but there were some lovely drives and cuts along the way as he got more settled.

The two warm-up matches have had Miraz coming in at the top of the order and that could give the coach and captain a headache over where to play him as the middle order is quite set for the Tigers.