Bournemouth vs Luton game halted after Lockyer collapses

Reuters
16 December, 2023, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 11:26 pm

Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Premier League game between Bournemouth and Luton Town was suspended in the 65th minute after Luton captain Tom Lockyer had earlier collapsed on the pitch on Saturday.

The score was 1-1 when Lockyer fell to the ground with no other player near him and players and Luton manager Rob Edwards reacted immediately to get medical attention.

Both sides left the pitch six minutes later.

"There's a break in play as Tom Lockyer seeks medical attention. We are all with you Locks," Luton Town posted on X.

Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher to applause from the crowd after the players had gone to the dressing rooms.

Centre back Lockyer collapsed during Luton's promotion playoff final win against Coventry City at Wembley on May 27.

The 29-year-old spent five days in hospital and had an operation to fix an atrial fibrilation.

Lockyer returned for pre-season training at Luton after receiving the all-clear.

