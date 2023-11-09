Boult, Santner, Ferguson shine as New Zealand keep Sri Lanka to 171

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 05:58 pm

Maheesh Theekshana frustrated New Zealand for a long time with his 91-ball-39 but Sri Lanka couldn’t post more than 171.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kusal Perera made an attacking fifty but New Zealand were too hot to handle for Sri Lanka as they were bundled out for 171 in Bengaluru. 

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Chinnaswamy stadium. 

It was New Zealand all the way with pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee, with some help from Lockie Ferguson blowing the Sri Lankan top five away.

While Kusal Perera (51 off 28) smashed the ball around and helped Sri Lanka off to a quick start, they also lost four wickets in the first 10 overs, including Perera himself.

All this meant that Sri Lanka were reduced to their last three wickets in their first 20 overs itself.

Sri Lanka could never recover from that and got all-out for a paltry total. Maheesh Theekshana frustrated New Zealand for a long time with his 91-ball-39 but Sri Lanka couldn't post more than 171.

