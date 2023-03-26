Boufal, Sabiri score to give Morocco 2-1 win over Brazil

Sports

Reuters
26 March, 2023, 06:45 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 06:48 am

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sofiane Boufal and Abdelhamid Sabiri scored to give Morocco a 2-1 victory in a friendly match against Brazil in Tangier on Saturday, earning their first victory ever against the five-times World Cup champions.

Boufal swiveled to score Morocco's first with a strike from inside the box in the 29th minute, but Casemiro netted the equaliser in the 67th minute, thanks to a schoolboy mistake by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

However, the locals hit back 12 minutes later with substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri, who took down a lost ball inside the Brazilian box and unleashed an unstoppable strike which bounced off the crossbar into the net.

