Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic leaves club
"Dear Borussia supporters, even if it really makes me sad, I want to tell you today that I have decided to leave," Terzic said in a club statement.
Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said on Thursday he was leaving the Bundesliga club less that two weeks after they lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
