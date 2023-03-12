Border Guard Bangladesh team wins Walton Federation Cup Handball Tournament

Photo: PR

A team comprising players belonging to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has won the Walton Federation Cup Handball Tournament 2023.

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan felicitated the participating players of the champion team, awarded them and took part in a photo session with them, reads a BGB media release.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) defeated Bangladesh Ansar by 35-29 in the final match held at Shahid Captain M Mansoor Ali Handball Stadium, Dhaka on 15 February.

BGB goalkeeper Nayek Tariqur Rahman was selected as the best player from the champion team.

Since the inception of handball in Bangladesh, BGB has been regularly reining as champion at the national level.

BGB has participated in 33 national handball competitions since 1983 and won 30 of them. Currently, nine players of BGB are regular players in Bangladesh national handball team.