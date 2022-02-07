Bopara involved in ball-tampering soon after becoming Sylhet skipper, concedes 5-run penalty

First, there was a shocking change in captaincy just before the game against Khulna Tigers. Now, ball-tampering in the very same match. Sylhet Sunrisers are riding the hard way in the Sylhet phase of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Ravi Bopara, who was named the new skipper of the team, was seen guilty of ball-tampering on Monday. And that didn't go unnoticed.

Ravi Bopara came on to bowl his first over in the ninth over of the game. He took no time and was seen ball-tampering in his very first over.

The umpires - Mahfuzur Rahman and Prageeth Jayashantha Rambukwella - saw it and took the ball from Bopara.

A few moments later TV replay showed Bopara doing the tampering with his right hand rubbing the ball in his left hand.

The umpires brought in a new ball and decided to give a 5-run penalty against the Sunrisers.

Earlier, Ravi Bopara came on for the toss with Khulna's Mushfiqur Rahim after a shocking change in captaincy which was taken away from Mosaddek Hossain Saikat. Winning the toss he elected to field first.

At the time of writing the report, Khulna are 125 for 3 after 15 overs. Soumya Sarkar bagged a useful fifty. He is accompanied by the skipper Mushfiqur who is unbeaten on 35.