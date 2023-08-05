Bonmati shines as puppet master to fire Spain into World Cup quarters

Sports

Reuters
05 August, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 05:04 pm

Related News

Bonmati shines as puppet master to fire Spain into World Cup quarters

Bonmati was one of 15 players that had threatened to quit the team last year if Jorge Vilda was not fired but the football federation refused to bow down to pressure. But after a brief exile, Bonmati was called up following an uneasy truce.

Reuters
05 August, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 05:04 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

If Spain had not resolved the bitter feud between the players and the coach, their fans may never have witnessed midfielder Aitana Bonmati expertly pulling all strings to guide them to the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Bonmati was one of 15 players that had threatened to quit the team last year if Jorge Vilda was not fired but the football federation refused to bow down to pressure. But after a brief exile, Bonmati was called up following an uneasy truce.

Vilda had given Bonmati her Spain debut back in 2017 when she was 19 and she has since grown to become an integral cog in midfield, a diminutive dynamo constantly on the move and with a sharp eye for goal.

Playing for treble winners Barcelona, Bonmati is not used to losing and the 25-year-old was "really pissed off" when Spain lost 4-0 in their final group game against Japan without putting up a fight, finishing second in the group.

"I am not a player who is used to losing like this... This will unite us more than ever. I am a player that in tough moments, my character shines through even more," Bonmati said.

She clearly took that loss personally as Spain arrived fired up for Saturday's match against Switzerland.

Bonmati may not be Spain's captain, but there was no doubt she was leading the charge in the final third with her magical feet, scoring twice in a 5-1 win to take her tournament tally to three goals.

"I think it's in my character to act (like a leader). Even though I don't have the captain's armband I transmit that character to the team," she said after picking up another player of the match award at the World Cup.

"When I have the ball at my feet I always look to help my teammates... We're very happy and we should be proud of the work we've done today."

Bonmati opened the scoring in the fifth minute when she pounced on a rebound, wrong-footed the goalkeeper with a swift turn and fired home, vindication and delight writ large on her face.

Half an hour later, she grabbed her second -- almost a carbon copy of the first as she left Swiss players befuddled.

A quick flick in the box saw two defenders over-commit as she turned them inside out while the goalkeeper was sent the wrong way for Bonmati to fire into an open net.

It comes as no surprise that her close-quarter dribbling and sublime passing ability to create chances earned her comparisons with Spain and Barca great Andres Iniesta.

For Bonmati, there is no higher praise as she shines a spotlight on the 'Barca Way' having watched her idol while growing up, eyes glued to the TV "with my mouth open" as Pep Guardiola's team conquered Spain, Europe and finally the world.

"I'm so proud when people compare me to Iniesta, what a player. They were the two I watched: Xavi and Iniesta," she told FIFA in an interview earlier this week.

"They played the game in a way that I try and emulate. It was lovely football to watch, fun and beautiful."

Football

FIFA Women's World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

9h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

1h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier