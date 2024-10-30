The board is not involved in Shakib’s absence: BCB president

Shakib Al Hasan, who announced his retirement from Tests during the India tour, intended to play his final Test at home. However, he did not return to Bangladesh due to the prevailing protests. After setting off for Bangladesh and reaching Dubai, the government advised Shakib not to proceed further for his own safety. Many held the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) partly responsible for this, but BCB President Faruque Ahmed clarified that the board was not involved in Shakib's inability to return.

Despite the uncertainty, the BCB named Shakib in the squad for the first Test against South Africa. However, the situation intensified as news of his return sparked protests outside Mirpur Stadium, with some demanding his exclusion from the team and others advocating for him to play. Clashes between the two sides even led to police intervention with baton charges. Ultimately, Shakib could not return and missed his farewell Test.

The BCB had not issued any official statement on Shakib's failure to return or participate in his final Test, nor had any officials spoken on the matter. However, BCB President Faruque addressed it for the first time before today's board meeting, stating, "This is a matter for the government, law enforcement, and Shakib; the BCB holds no responsibility here."

Speaking in Mirpur on Wednesday, the BCB chief said, "You mentioned that he couldn't return to play his final Test... we were not involved in any way. This is entirely a matter for law enforcement, the government, and Shakib Al Hasan. We were ready to support him as much as we could, and I did my utmost to ensure Shakib could retire from the country. I did my best."

Besides being a cricketer, Shakib also served as a Member of Parliament. He was elected in January as the ruling Awami League's candidate from the Magura-1 constituency. Faruque reminded everyone that Shakib's identity extends beyond that of a cricketer, saying, "Shakib is not just a player now. He has a standing as a former MP in the last government, and there are certain sentiments surrounding him. The perspectives of the government and the cricket board are not the same in this matter."

The BCB President acknowledged that Shakib's political position added more factors for consideration, saying, "As a former cricketer, I thought it would have been better if a player who has given 17 years to the game, a brand ambassador for Bangladesh, could retire from the country. But other factors need to be considered as well."

He added, "Considering those factors, he couldn't make it at the last moment, and the board had no role in it. It is a legal matter involving law enforcement. So, it was a matter for Shakib and the law enforcement agencies, not the board. If he had come, the board would have provided as much security as possible. Since he didn't, there's no point in discussing it further."

The Bangladesh team will travel to Dubai after the Test series against South Africa to play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Shakib is being considered for this series, and while the squad has not yet been finalised, Faruque confirmed that Shakib remains available for selection. "Regarding Shakib Al Hasan... since the team has not been announced yet, I think he is available," said Faruque.