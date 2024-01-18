Blinkova ousts Rybakina in history-making Australian Open tie-break

Sports

AFP
18 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 07:45 pm

Related News

Blinkova ousts Rybakina in history-making Australian Open tie-break

Blinkova, ranked 57, won the first set of the second-round match 6-4 and last year's finalist Rybakina hit back to win the second by the same scoreline.

AFP
18 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Photo: WTA
Photo: WTA

Unseeded Russian Anna Blinkova dumped world number three Elena Rybakina out of the Australian Open on Thursday following the longest tie-break in a singles match in Grand Slam history.

Blinkova, ranked 57, won the first set of the second-round match 6-4 and last year's finalist Rybakina hit back to win the second by the same scoreline.

But the match hinged on a breathtaking tie-break that Blinkova won 22-20, which lasted more than 31 minutes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It surpassed the previous longest tie-break of 38 points, according to the International Tennis Federation.

The Russian served for victory in the 12th game of the deciding set, missing two match points, but that was only the start of the drama on Rod Laver Arena.

Match points came and went for both players but Rybakina finally cracked.

"I don't know what to say, it was super tough," said Blinkova. "I just tried to stay focused on every point.

"I had so many match points and I tried to be aggressive in these moments, but my hands were shaking, my legs too. I tried to be calm as far as I could and super happy to win.

"I was telling myself 'go for it'. I was also telling myself just stay solid, stay solid, solid, solid, and just putting the ball in the court, into the court, in the court, and finally it worked out.

"This day, I will remember for the rest of my life, especially on this court with this crowd. I will never forget it. It is the best day of my life so far."

Others

Tennis / Australian Open / Elena Rybakina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shutters of the shop are opened, albeit on a limited basis, only 2-4 times a month, and exclusively during the night. Photos: Bidhan Rebeiro and Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

So Long, Farewell, Sagar Publishers

3h | Panorama
J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

9h | Features
Genocide in Gaza. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

10h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

New monetary policy aims to rein in inflation, stabilise exchange rates

1h | Videos
Iran vs Pakistan military power 2024

Iran vs Pakistan military power 2024

2h | Videos
Schools shut in Kurigram due to cold wave

Schools shut in Kurigram due to cold wave

2h | Videos
Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

5h | Videos