Black Caps bank on 'new guys' for Bangladesh series

Sports

AFP
15 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 05:13 pm

New Zealand will blood fresh talent in their home one-day series against Bangladesh starting on Sunday, giving several veteran stars a rest.

The teams will meet in Dunedin for the first of three ODIs, following a drawn Test series in Bangladesh last week.

Senior players including Kane Williamson and Tim Southee will be rested. All-rounder Josh Clarkson, 26, and seamer Will O'Rourke, 22, are in the frame to make their international debuts.

India-born leg-spinner Adi Ashok, 21, has also been called up to the squad after his Twenty20 debut in August.

New Zealand reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in November before losing to hosts India.

"With a few guys resting there are opportunities. We hope the new guys come in and show off their skills as best they can," captain Tom Latham said on Friday.

"It's a really exciting bowling attack," Latham added, with O'Rourke and fellow seamer Kyle Jamieson both known for their pace and bounce.

England-born O'Rourke has bolted into the New Zealand ODI side after shining for the Canterbury team since his domestic debut in early 2022.

Clarkson impressed on the New Zealand 'A' team's tour of Australia in August and September.

Bangladesh warmed up with a 26-run win over a New Zealand XI on Thursday with all-rounder Rishad Hossain taking three wickets and hitting 87 runs.

"We know most of the players," said Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, sizing up the hosts.

"Some of them are very new, but we will have some footage."

The second ODI is in Nelson next Wednesday, then in Napier on December 23.

A three-game Twenty20 series follows.

