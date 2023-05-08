bKash becomes first Bangladeshi sponsor of Argentina's national football team

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and bKash Limited (bKash), Bangladesh's leading mobile financial services provider, launched a partnership today to promote greater financial inclusion via sports.

With this, bKash became the reigning world champions' first and only Bangladeshi brand partner.

After receiving years of support from nations such as Bangladesh, India, and China, the AFA has established a variety of brand promotion plans. This collaboration is a manifestation of that direction and broader reach.

Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, said: "The Argentina National Football Team has felt throughout the World Cup the strong and passionate support of the Bangladeshi community. We are very delighted to have bKash, an emblematic Bangladeshi FinTech company, as the first regional brand partner of the Argentine Football Association. A true milestone of financial inclusion has been achieved in Bangladesh through bKash. This collaboration will take us closer to new regions where our National Football Team has millions of fans. We welcome bKash as the first regional brand partner of the Argentine Football Association in Bangladesh."

Kamal Quadir, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of bKash, said: "Football is a sport that unites the world towards empowerment and entertainment. As part of this, classical Argentine football and its star-studded squads have been mesmerizing the world with their skills, rhythm and sportsmanship. The strong support of Bangladeshi fans for the Argentine National Football team in the 2022 World Cup has earned global admiration. Similarly, the resilient growth of Bangladesh has also earned global recognition. With the relentless commitment of our passionate people to push for robust growth, Bangladesh is on its way to becoming a trillion-dollar economy. In light of these aspirations, Bangladesh's most loved brand bKash is excited to collaborate with the world's top football team Argentina and players like Lionel Messi. This partnership will explore new opportunities of solidarity through sports and entertainment while helping to tell the inspiring story of Bangladesh to the world in an immersive and emotional way."

Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA, said: "Throughout the last five years we have established a strategic view and goal for our Argentine Football Association, recovering international prestige and worldwide commercial attractiveness, this regional brand partnership with bKash is the outcome of dedicated teamwork and a clear direction in where AFA puts its focus. The global expansion of the AFA brand, in markets such as China, India, the Middle East and now Bangladesh is a fact. Fans and bKash users will be closer to the players they love, thanks to the efforts of a leading brand like bKash. We are pleased to announce that bKash has become the first regional brand partner in Bangladesh's history. It is our mission to work together and strengthen this partnership and continue generating new opportunities and interactions with international brands at the level of bKash. The AFA and bKash will jointly promote each other and develop actions that will increase the synergy and power of their brands."