Bismah confident of good game as Pakistan leaves to attend Asia Cup in Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:19 am

Related News

Bismah confident of good game as Pakistan leaves to attend Asia Cup in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 10:19 am
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Pakistan women's team left for Bangladesh from Lahore in the early hours of 28 September to take part in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup.

Before departure, captain Bismah Maroof said: "Our previous series didn't go well, so we will try to rebuild our side and restart our winning streak. Our coaches have worked really hard on players in the camp and we will try to execute the practice in the matches in the tournament. The tournament format is such that it provides a number of matches to the players which will ultimately help us to get ourselves ready for next year's World Cup."

"We will not be complacent, every team in the tournament will come fully prepared, and we will try to produce good results. Match against India is an important match, but before that we have other games. We will try to gain momentum in the tournament, and once it is with us, we will look forward to the game against India," she added, reports Daily Times.

Before the Muridke camp, right-arm pacer Fatima Sana was ruled out of the tournament due to ankle injury. When asked how much she will be missed in the tournament, Bismah replied, "Fatima has remained a vital part of the side, her absence is a setback for us, but at the same time it is a great opportunity for other players to step up and play a role in winning matches for the side." The seven-team tournament format is such that each team will play the other once before the top four sides qualifying for the semi-finals. Pakistan will play their opening match of the tournament against Malaysia at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on 2 October. Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on 7 October.

The seven-team tournament will be played in Sylhet, Bangladesh from 1 October, the final of the tournament will be played on 15 October. 

The Bismah Maroof-led side had practiced and trained for 10 days at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke. The players went through rigorous nets sessions and scenario-based matches, besides undergoing bowling and batting drills.

cricket / Asia Cup / T20

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students at the fair spoke to the admission representatives from different US universities. PHOTO: COURTESY

US University Fair: An attempt to help aspiring students study in the states

14m | Pursuit
Three episodes of drama serial “Bachelor Point” have been deleted in the face of criticisms by netizens against some inaudible vulgar dialogues. Photo: Collected

Bangla slang in web series: Cultural diversity or deformity?

14m | Thoughts
Bangladesh cannot afford to wait further for cyber security reporting to become a norm. Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity expertise needs to be incorporated into Bangladeshi company boards

44m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What does it take to get a Chevening scholarship?

1h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

Number of teachers in a university will be decided after research

39m | Videos
How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

How fragile is the economy of Myanmar?

16h | Videos
Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

Why didn't Messi renew his contract with Barca?

16h | Videos
Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

Munshiganj Institute of Health Technology now a hangout of drug addicts

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b

4
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

5
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

6
How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run
Economy

How Bloomberg forecasts Bangladesh’s economy in long run