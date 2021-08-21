Birthday Special: Lewandowski's supernatural five goals in nine minutes

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 05:37 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

You can do a lot of things in nine minutes. You can hear your favorite song, you may grab your sandwich or Usain Bolt may cross a kilometer.

Robert Lewandowski did something extraordinary in a short period of time. He made history and this may take time to be broken.  The striker managed to score five times in just nine minutes.  

To celebrate this Polish's 33rd birthday The Business Standard (TBS) tells you one of his supernatural stories. 

The Bundesliga goal-machine came on as a substitute at half-time. At that time Bayern Munich lost against Wolfsburg. 

He came on the pitch, scored five goals in under nine minutes and this is the fastest by a player in Bundesliga history.

The match was played in 2015. Six goals were scored. First, Bayern conceded a goal and the rest is history. The other five goals were scored by Lewandowski and Bayern won 5-1.

He scored three goals in just four minutes. This is the fastest hat-trick in Bundesliga as well.

Lewandowski came off the bench and scored his first goal in the 51st minute. He just simply poke the ball into the net. Just after a minute, he scored a long-range goal and made it 2-1 for Bayern.

His hat-trick might come a bit earlier. Maybe a couple of seconds earlier if the ball didn't hit the post. But on the rebound, he didn't miss this time and got his Hat-trick in four minutes.

He came up with his fourth in the 57th minute. He scored from a cross on a high bounce. But the best was yet to come.

In the 60th minute, Mario Gotze's cross found him inside the box. The man in form volleyed the ball with a scissor kick to send it to the back of the net. 

Lewandowski became the first substitute to score five in the league. And was humble enough to say "I just wanted to shoot, I didn't really think what would happen afterward. Having been one down, we knew that we must improve and score twice at least. But five goals, that's incredible."

On this incredible story, Pep Guardiola said, "I don't understand this, five goals! I have never in my life witnessed something like this whether as a player or a coach."

"What can I say. A world-class strike shot five times on goal and could have scored seven. This is how it felt for us. But no matter the quality something like this can not happen. We had a good first half, Bayern could not get any flow. Then these nine minutes come, one cannot explain this," said Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking.

After Michael Tonnies, Lewandowski is the only player to score five goals in a Bundesliga match since 1991. He is the 14th player to achieve this record in this league. But a record six goals were scored only by Dieter Muller in 1977 in the Bundesliga.

